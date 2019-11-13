 
Romaniapress.com

November 13, 2019

PSD’s Dancila says PSD to file censure motion against Orban Gov’t
Nov 13, 2019

PSD’s Dancila says PSD to file censure motion against Orban Gov’t.
Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday evening the possibility of PSD lodging, in February next year, a censure motion against the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban. Dancila, who is also a candidate running for president in the second round of elections, told a broadcast on TVR public television that the censure motion would be submitted in the context of "an austerity programme which the Orban Government wants to implement." "Yes. It is normal for the PSD to file a motion taking into account the governing programme, the austerity programme which the Orban Government wants to implement. We’ve promised that we will do a very active opposition, we’ve promised that we won’t allow sanctions for pensioners, employees or anti-Romanian measures which this Government takes. We took pro-people, pro-Romanians measures. Now, we see that the measures they want to take are against Romanians," Viorica Dancila stated. The Social Democrat leader also argued that the Liberals "have always tripped over themselves." AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BT Analyst: Romania's GDP Sees Weakest Growth Of Last 5 Years Due Mainly To Deteriorating Investment Climate In the third quarter of 2019, Romania’s economy saw the weakest growth, of 3%, of the past five years(since the second quarter of 2014), due mainly to a deteriorating investment climate reflected by a decline in industrial production for the fourth consecutive month in September and by an over (...)

Raiffeisen Bank 9-Month Net Profit Falls 25% YoY To RON536M Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday said it ended the third quarter of 2019 with a net profit of RON536 million, down 25% from the year-earlier period, due to provisioning the participation in housing loan subsidiary Aedificium Banca pentru Locuinte, and to the methodological changes of credit risk (...)

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Invests EUR3.7M In Three New Units; Reaches 12 Centers In Romania Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, founded eight years ago by entrepreneur Ionut Leahu, on Thursday announced the opening of three dental centers in Bucharest, Constanta and Oradea, respectively, following a total investment of EUR3.7 (...)

MedLife Group 9-Month Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON5.7M Private medical services group MedLife, controlled by the Marcu Family, on Thursday said it registered a profit of RON5.7 million in January-September 2019, up 134.6% compared to the same period in 2018, and an operating income of RON340.6 million, up 9% on the (...)

Digi Communications Group Posts 15.6% Higher Revenue, Of EUR874.6M, In Jan-Sept 2019 Digi Commu¬nica¬tions Group, leader on the cable television and fixed interest services market in Romania, with significant operations in Hungary and Spain, on Thursday said it registered total revenue of EUR874.6 million in January-September 2019, up 15.6% on the year, according to company (...)

Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 30% YoY To RON415M In Jan-Sept 2019 Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with a net profit of RON415.9 million, up 29.6% on the year.

Romania's economic growth remains strong: 4.1% per year, and 3.2% in Q 3 By Jerom Bolt Romania's economic growth remains one of the strongest at EU level. According to the National Institute of Statistics, the economic growth for the first nine months of the year was 4.1%. Eurostat today presented the economic growth at EU level, and Romania is in the platoon of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |