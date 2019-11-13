PM Orban, set to digitise public institutions, asks for public management close to private system
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he intends for the public administration a management style close to that in the private system, where the focus should be on digitisation, while also assuring that the employees of the public system who do their job well should not be afraid of losing their job.
The prime minister told Romania TV private broadcaster that the reorganisation of the government will be followed by the audit of the entities that are subordinated to the government and of the ministries, specifying that by merging ministries and restructuring of some institutions lay-offs will ensue in order to build more solid, better organised entities with a smaller staff.
"No one who does his job, who works according to the job description and meets all the job requirements should be afraid, because he will stay in the public system. On the other hand, all those who have entered the system through the back door, who do not have the necessary training, who have become accustomed to being employed in the public system in order to receive a salary and come to work only now and then - and when they show up to work they do nothing but pushing papers, drinking coffee or pretending to work - have no place in the public system," said Orban.
He argued that entrepreneurial thinking must also characterise the public sector and digitising the activity of public institutions is necessary, so that citizens no longer have to come to the counters or wait in line.
"The management that is provided by us will be a much more demanding management, a management style close to the management of the private system, because the entrepreneurial spirit, the entrepreneurial thinking must also characterise the action of the administration, because we want an economically developed Romania, a Romania buttressed by entrepreneurial spirit, enterprise, action, efficiency, by the results of the activity of each and all," said Orban.
He mentioned that there is an anti-red tape bill under consideration under which the public institution receiving a request from a citizen should be obliged to get all the necessary information from other institutions to solve the request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sebastian Olaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
