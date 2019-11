ALRO 9-Month Consolidated Turnover Down 6% YoY To RON2.16B



Alro Slatina, one of Europe's largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, on Wednesday said it registered a consolidated turnover of RON2.1 billion in January-September 2019, down 5.8% year-over-year, according to a stock market report released