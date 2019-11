Ten Most Profitable Banks in Romania Posted RON6.6B Profit in 2018, Triple 2009 Level



The ten most profitable banks in Romania posted 6.64 billion lei (EUR1.39 billion) profit last year, 3.5 times higher than their profit a decade ago, in 2009, Trade Register data supplied to ZF show.