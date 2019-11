Leu Hits Eight-Month Low Of 4.7635 Vs Euro



The Romanian leu kept depreciating against the euro by midday Wednesday and the central bank set the leu's reference rate versus the euro at 4.7635, the highest level since March 14, 2019, when it hit 4.7640 versus the euro.