Starbucks Opens Coffee Shop Within Iulius Mall Suceava; Reaches 48 Units In Romania



Polish AmRest Group, which operates coffeehouse chain Starbucks in Romania, continues its local expansion, by opening a coffee shop within Iulius Mall shopping center in Suceava, on November 15, 2019.