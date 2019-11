Dacia, Ford Production In Romania Up Nearly 2% To 407,931 Units In Jan-Oct 2019



The two carmaking factories in Romania, Automobile Dacia and Ford, respectively, produced 407,931 vehicles in January-October 2019, nearly 2% more than in the same period in 2018, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]