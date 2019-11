Oil Terminal 9-Month Net Profit Nearly Fourfold Higher YoY To RON8M



Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) on Wednesday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with a turnover of RON125 million, up 20% on the year, and a net profit of RON8 million, nearly four times higher than RON2.2 million in the year-earlier period, (...)