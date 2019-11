One United Properties Gets Building Permit for EUR130M Office Project



Romanian property developer One United Properties, owned by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, has obtained a building permit for the first stage of its One Cotroceni Park office project located in central Bucharest. One United Properties Gets Building Permit for EUR130M Office Project.Romanian property developer One United Properties, owned by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, has obtained a building permit for the first stage of its One Cotroceni Park office project located in central Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]