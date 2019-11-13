 
Romaniapress.com

November 13, 2019

Sphera Franchise Group 9-Month Consolidated Sales Grow 26% YoY To RON694M
Nov 13, 2019

Sphera Franchise Group 9-Month Consolidated Sales Grow 26% YoY To RON694M.
Sphera Franchise Group, which holds the franchises of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands on the Romanian market, and the KFC franchise in some areas in Italy and Moldova, said Wednesday its consolidated sales grew 25.9% in January-September 2019 to RON694 million, after its third-quarter sales (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BT Analyst: Romania's GDP Sees Weakest Growth Of Last 5 Years Due Mainly To Deteriorating Investment Climate In the third quarter of 2019, Romania’s economy saw the weakest growth, of 3%, of the past five years(since the second quarter of 2014), due mainly to a deteriorating investment climate reflected by a decline in industrial production for the fourth consecutive month in September and by an over (...)

Raiffeisen Bank 9-Month Net Profit Falls 25% YoY To RON536M Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday said it ended the third quarter of 2019 with a net profit of RON536 million, down 25% from the year-earlier period, due to provisioning the participation in housing loan subsidiary Aedificium Banca pentru Locuinte, and to the methodological changes of credit risk (...)

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Invests EUR3.7M In Three New Units; Reaches 12 Centers In Romania Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, founded eight years ago by entrepreneur Ionut Leahu, on Thursday announced the opening of three dental centers in Bucharest, Constanta and Oradea, respectively, following a total investment of EUR3.7 (...)

MedLife Group 9-Month Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON5.7M Private medical services group MedLife, controlled by the Marcu Family, on Thursday said it registered a profit of RON5.7 million in January-September 2019, up 134.6% compared to the same period in 2018, and an operating income of RON340.6 million, up 9% on the (...)

Digi Communications Group Posts 15.6% Higher Revenue, Of EUR874.6M, In Jan-Sept 2019 Digi Commu¬nica¬tions Group, leader on the cable television and fixed interest services market in Romania, with significant operations in Hungary and Spain, on Thursday said it registered total revenue of EUR874.6 million in January-September 2019, up 15.6% on the year, according to company (...)

Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 30% YoY To RON415M In Jan-Sept 2019 Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with a net profit of RON415.9 million, up 29.6% on the year.

Romania's economic growth remains strong: 4.1% per year, and 3.2% in Q 3 By Jerom Bolt Romania's economic growth remains one of the strongest at EU level. According to the National Institute of Statistics, the economic growth for the first nine months of the year was 4.1%. Eurostat today presented the economic growth at EU level, and Romania is in the platoon of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |