Sphera Franchise Group 9-Month Consolidated Sales Grow 26% YoY To RON694M



Sphera Franchise Group, which holds the franchises of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands on the Romanian market, and the KFC franchise in some areas in Italy and Moldova, said Wednesday its consolidated sales grew 25.9% in January-September 2019 to RON694 million, after its third-quarter sales (...) Sphera Franchise Group 9-Month Consolidated Sales Grow 26% YoY To RON694M.Sphera Franchise Group, which holds the franchises of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands on the Romanian market, and the KFC franchise in some areas in Italy and Moldova, said Wednesday its consolidated sales grew 25.9% in January-September 2019 to RON694 million, after its third-quarter sales (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]