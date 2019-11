Over 30 Prospective Buyers Showed Interest in Buying CEZ Romanian Assets



Czech utility group CEZ said more than 30 prospective buyers have expressed interest in acquiring its assets in Romania and screened candidates are expected to be invited to submit bids in December 2019. Over 30 Prospective Buyers Showed Interest in Buying CEZ Romanian Assets.Czech utility group CEZ said more than 30 prospective buyers have expressed interest in acquiring its assets in Romania and screened candidates are expected to be invited to submit bids in December 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]