Antitrust Body Looks into Wetterbest's Acquisition of Cortina WTB



Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday it was looking into the acquisition of local metallic tile producer Cortina WTB by Wetterbest, a roof system manufacturing company part of TeraPlast Group. Antitrust Body Looks into Wetterbest's Acquisition of Cortina WTB.Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday it was looking into the acquisition of local metallic tile producer Cortina WTB by Wetterbest, a roof system manufacturing company part of TeraPlast Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]