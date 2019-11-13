Central Bank: Private Lending Growth is Robust; Avg Rate on New Loans Saw Slight Correction



The central bank's board noted that private lending posted robust annual growth in September, slightly more moderate compared with August, its average dynamics for Q3 picking up to a level just below the 7-year peak reached in Q1, according to the minutes of last week's monetary policy (...)