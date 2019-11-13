#Presidential election 2019/ Iohannis: Early elections, best solution to current situation



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that early elections are the best solution to the current situation. "Early elections are the best solution for the current situation," the head of state told a press conference organized at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) #Presidential election 2019/ Iohannis: Early elections, best solution to current situation.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that early elections are the best solution to the current situation. "Early elections are the best solution for the current situation," the head of state told a press conference organized at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]