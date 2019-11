Kaufland Opens Its First Hypermarket in a Mall in Romania



Kaufland hypermarket chain, the leader of the grocery retail in Romania, opened its seventh store of 2019 in Romania on Wednesday, which is also its first in a mall in this country. Kaufland Opens Its First Hypermarket in a Mall in Romania.Kaufland hypermarket chain, the leader of the grocery retail in Romania, opened its seventh store of 2019 in Romania on Wednesday, which is also its first in a mall in this country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]