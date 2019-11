Automotive Component Manufacturer Preh Romania Ends 2019 with EUR21M Investments



Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier of Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and BMW, conducted a EUR21 million investment program this year to buy new equipment and expand manufacturing space.