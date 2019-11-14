PM Orban denies President Iohannis wearing earpiece at news conference



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference. "There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show. He added that the approach is characteristic of the communication style of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "I’m sorry miserable things continue. I saw that photo of the president wearing an earpiece in front of the journalists. He spoke to the journalists afterwards. Anyone could see that there was no such thing as an earpiece. But that is fake news. That is how PSD communicates (...). The way the president conducts his campaign is openly, close to people, ready to answer any question he is asked. I am convinced the Romanians will appreciate that," said Orban. Asked what the campaign strategy would be in case such information emerged, Orban said dismantling all "lies." "Telling the truth and dismantling all the lies and all the ridiculous things that the PSD releases," said the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL). About the debate announced by President Klaus Iohannis, Orban said it could be followed by any citizen. "I do not think that a debate involving many journalists, political analysts, in which, of course, they will be invited to ask any questions, a debate in which the access of any citizen through the media is open is a debate between us. That is also a big lie. Such debate can be followed by any citizen, whether on a television or online, or the news bulletins (...)," said Orban. Iohannis said that next Tuesday he will participate in a debate where invited to attend will be political scientists, opinion-makers and journalists. "I fully understand the need, the desire to have a real, settled debate with the candidates of the second round. However, as I do not accept this debate with Mrs Dancila of the PSD, I will hold, together with my team, a debate next week on Tuesday evening, where invited to discuss, together with me, the term of office I concluded, plans for a new term that I hope to secure, political scientists, opinion-makers, journalists. It will be an open, measured discussion, that will surely please the Romanians," Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference at the PNL headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Orban denies President Iohannis wearing earpiece at news conference.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference. "There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show. He added that the approach is characteristic of the communication style of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "I’m sorry miserable things continue. I saw that photo of the president wearing an earpiece in front of the journalists. He spoke to the journalists afterwards. Anyone could see that there was no such thing as an earpiece. But that is fake news. That is how PSD communicates (...). The way the president conducts his campaign is openly, close to people, ready to answer any question he is asked. I am convinced the Romanians will appreciate that," said Orban. Asked what the campaign strategy would be in case such information emerged, Orban said dismantling all "lies." "Telling the truth and dismantling all the lies and all the ridiculous things that the PSD releases," said the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL). About the debate announced by President Klaus Iohannis, Orban said it could be followed by any citizen. "I do not think that a debate involving many journalists, political analysts, in which, of course, they will be invited to ask any questions, a debate in which the access of any citizen through the media is open is a debate between us. That is also a big lie. Such debate can be followed by any citizen, whether on a television or online, or the news bulletins (...)," said Orban. Iohannis said that next Tuesday he will participate in a debate where invited to attend will be political scientists, opinion-makers and journalists. "I fully understand the need, the desire to have a real, settled debate with the candidates of the second round. However, as I do not accept this debate with Mrs Dancila of the PSD, I will hold, together with my team, a debate next week on Tuesday evening, where invited to discuss, together with me, the term of office I concluded, plans for a new term that I hope to secure, political scientists, opinion-makers, journalists. It will be an open, measured discussion, that will surely please the Romanians," Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference at the PNL headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila: I wish Mrs Valean success Bucharest, Nov 14 /Agerpres/ - The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, wished a lot of success on Thursday to the new European Commissioner from Romania, Adina Valean, specifying that she will never criticize a Romanian who holds a leadership position outside the (...)



PM Orban: Parliament, to suspend procedures for debating, adopting bills until Government issues point of view Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he has called on Parliament leadership to suspend the procedures for debating and adopting bills until the new Government issues its point of view on each piece of legislation. "I have asked the leadership of the two Chambers to suspend (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: We are heading towards monopoly of power that Iohannis desires The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, claimed on Thursday that the president, Klaus Iohannis, desires "a monopoly of power", is a "dictator" president, who wants to lead the Government and Parliament and who (...)



PSD's Teodorovici: I am Al Capone, just as Mr Citu is FBI head The Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s Executive President Eugen Teodorovici on Thursday expressed "deep disappointment and sorrow" over the fact that Minister of Finance Florin Citu "does not know how to read a budget". In his opinion, Florin Citu held "an attempt (...)



GfK: Romania Durable Goods Market Grows 2.6% YoY To EUR2.27B In Jan-Sept 2019 The Romanian durable goods market grew 2.6% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to EUR2.27 billion, a GfK TEMAX survey showed Thursday.



Endava Leases Over 2,100 Sqm Within Tallest Office Building In Romania UK software and IT services provider Endava has leased over 2,100 square meters within the tallest office building in Romania, called UBC 0, which will be inaugurated at the end of 2020. The building is part of the Iulius Town mixed-use project developed by businessman Iulian Dascalu and (...)



Eurostat: GDP Growth Of 3.2% In Romania; Of 1.3% In EU28 In 3Q/2019 Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annual 3.2% in the third quarter of 2019, lower than 4.3% in the second quarter of 2019, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.

