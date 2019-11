Romania’s Wine Production Down 4% to 4.9 Million Hectoliters in 2019



Romania made 4.9 million hectoliters of wine this year, 4% fewer than in 2018, the first estimations of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) show. However, this is the second best production in the last five year. Romania remains the sixth leading winemaker in Europe, but the (...) Romania’s Wine Production Down 4% to 4.9 Million Hectoliters in 2019.Romania made 4.9 million hectoliters of wine this year, 4% fewer than in 2018, the first estimations of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) show. However, this is the second best production in the last five year. Romania remains the sixth leading winemaker in Europe, but the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]