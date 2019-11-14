 
Romaniapress.com

November 14, 2019

Romania’s economic growth slows down to 3pct in Q3 2019 against same period of 2018
Nov 14, 2019

Romania’s economic growth slows down to 3pct in Q3 2019 against same period of 2018.
Romania’s economic growth slowed down in Q3 of this year to 3 percent on gross series against the same period of last year, after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went up 4.4 percent in Q2 against the same period of 2018, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. On seasonally adjusted series, the GDP growth in Q3 stood at 3.2 percent against the similar period of last year, taking into account that the economic growth in Q2 stood at 4.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2018. Compared to the previous quarter, economic growth slowed down to 0.6 percent in Q3, compared to 0.8 percent in Q2 from Q1. In the first nine months of this year, the GDP increased by 4 percent as gross series and by 4.1 percent as seasonally adjusted series compared to the January-September 2018 interval. Last year, in the first nine months, the economic growth registered in Romania stood at 4.2 percent both on gross and seasonally adjusted series against the similar period of 2017. The European Commission showed in its recently published autumn forecast that the growth rate of the Romanian economy would slightly increase this year up to 4.1 percent, from an advance of 4 percent in 2018, to subsequently slow down to 3.6 percent in 2020 and 3.3 percent in 2021. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila: I wish Mrs Valean success Bucharest, Nov 14 /Agerpres/ - The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, wished a lot of success on Thursday to the new European Commissioner from Romania, Adina Valean, specifying that she will never criticize a Romanian who holds a leadership position outside the (...)

PM Orban: Parliament, to suspend procedures for debating, adopting bills until Government issues point of view Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he has called on Parliament leadership to suspend the procedures for debating and adopting bills until the new Government issues its point of view on each piece of legislation. "I have asked the leadership of the two Chambers to suspend (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: We are heading towards monopoly of power that Iohannis desires The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, claimed on Thursday that the president, Klaus Iohannis, desires "a monopoly of power", is a "dictator" president, who wants to lead the Government and Parliament and who (...)

PSD's Teodorovici: I am Al Capone, just as Mr Citu is FBI head The Social Democratic Party (PSD)&#39;s Executive President Eugen Teodorovici on Thursday expressed "deep disappointment and sorrow" over the fact that Minister of Finance Florin Citu "does not know how to read a budget". In his opinion, Florin Citu held "an attempt (...)

GfK: Romania Durable Goods Market Grows 2.6% YoY To EUR2.27B In Jan-Sept 2019 The Romanian durable goods market grew 2.6% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to EUR2.27 billion, a GfK TEMAX survey showed Thursday.

Endava Leases Over 2,100 Sqm Within Tallest Office Building In Romania UK software and IT services provider Endava has leased over 2,100 square meters within the tallest office building in Romania, called UBC 0, which will be inaugurated at the end of 2020. The building is part of the Iulius Town mixed-use project developed by businessman Iulian Dascalu and (...)

Eurostat: GDP Growth Of 3.2% In Romania; Of 1.3% In EU28 In 3Q/2019 Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annual 3.2% in the third quarter of 2019, lower than 4.3% in the second quarter of 2019, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |