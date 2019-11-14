Dacia selling new Logan Stepway at starting prices of 10,250 euros



The new Dacia Logan Stepway model was released today by Automobile Dacia on the online sales platform of the company vanzari.dacia.ro. Starting in December the model will be available at all Dacia dealerships in Romania, Dacia Automobile reported on Thursday. The model is available in 3 engine variants: TCe 90 (petrol), Blue dCi 75 (diesel) and Blue dCi 95 (diesel). Prices for the new Dacia Logan Stepway range from 10,250 euros (VAT included) for the TCe 90 petrol engine and 12,150 euros for the Blue dCi 95 diesel. Features of the new model include a MediaNav navigation system with a seven-inch touch screen, electrically adjustable mirrors, defrosting, automatic speed system and rear park assist. The luggage compartment can hold 510 liters, with the possibility of reaching 1,257 liters when the rear seat is folded. Optionally, the vehicle can be equipped with aluminum rims, automatic air conditioning and camcorder for rear park assistance. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Dacia selling new Logan Stepway at starting prices of 10,250 euros.The new Dacia Logan Stepway model was released today by Automobile Dacia on the online sales platform of the company vanzari.dacia.ro. Starting in December the model will be available at all Dacia dealerships in Romania, Dacia Automobile reported on Thursday. The model is available in 3 engine variants: TCe 90 (petrol), Blue dCi 75 (diesel) and Blue dCi 95 (diesel). Prices for the new Dacia Logan Stepway range from 10,250 euros (VAT included) for the TCe 90 petrol engine and 12,150 euros for the Blue dCi 95 diesel. Features of the new model include a MediaNav navigation system with a seven-inch touch screen, electrically adjustable mirrors, defrosting, automatic speed system and rear park assist. The luggage compartment can hold 510 liters, with the possibility of reaching 1,257 liters when the rear seat is folded. Optionally, the vehicle can be equipped with aluminum rims, automatic air conditioning and camcorder for rear park assistance. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]