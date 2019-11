Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 30% YoY To RON415M In Jan-Sept 2019



Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with a net profit of RON415.9 million, up 29.6% on the year.