Transgaz 9-Month Net Profit Plunges 25% YoY To RON224M



Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with an operating income of RON1.08 billion, down 1% on the year, and a net profit of RON224.6 million, down 25% on the year, according to its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]