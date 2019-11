Romgaz Turnover Up 10% To RON3.7B; Net Profit Up 19% To RON1.1B In Jan-Sept 2019



Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with a turnover of RON3.7 billion, up 10.1% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON1.18 billion, up 18.9% year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]