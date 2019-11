Banca Transilvania 9-Month Net Profit Soars 41% YoY To RON1.3B



Banca Transilvania Financial Group on Thursday said its consolidated net profit grew 26.4% on the year to RON1.56 billion in January-September 2019, reflecting growing business efficiency and consolidation, of which lender Banca Transilvania registered RON1.38 billion, up 41% on the year, (...)