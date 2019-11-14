UPDATE Report on August 10 events, declassified



Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday that a report on the August 10 riot police intervention in a street protest in Bucharest was declassified and sent to the Department for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to be used in a probe that started as a result of complaints filed by people involved. Vela said that Thursday morning the last opinion was received from one of the institutions involved in this report, and a Ministry of Interior board decided to declassify the document. "We have submitted the declassified report to DIICOT - where there is a criminal file comprising all the notifications regarding the events of August 10 - it can be used in the criminal probe," said Vela, who added that because it is an ongoing investigation, he cannot provide details of the case, but the data are available to DIICOT. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)