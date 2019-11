MedLife Group 9-Month Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON5.7M



Private medical services group MedLife, controlled by the Marcu Family, on Thursday said it registered a profit of RON5.7 million in January-September 2019, up 134.6% compared to the same period in 2018, and an operating income of RON340.6 million, up 9% on the (...)