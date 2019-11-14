Digi Communications Group Posts 15.6% Higher Revenue, Of EUR874.6M, In Jan-Sept 2019



Digi Commu¬nica¬tions Group, leader on the cable television and fixed interest services market in Romania, with significant operations in Hungary and Spain, on Thursday said it registered total revenue of EUR874.6 million in January-September 2019, up 15.6% on the year, according to company (...)