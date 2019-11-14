BT Analyst: Romania’s GDP Sees Weakest Growth Of Last 5 Years Due Mainly To Deteriorating Investment Climate



In the third quarter of 2019, Romania's economy saw the weakest growth, of 3%, of the past five years(since the second quarter of 2014), due mainly to a deteriorating investment climate reflected by a decline in industrial production for the fourth consecutive month in September and by an over (...)