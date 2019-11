Raiffeisen Bank 9-Month Net Profit Falls 25% YoY To RON536M



Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday said it ended the third quarter of 2019 with a net profit of RON536 million, down 25% from the year-earlier period, due to provisioning the participation in housing loan subsidiary Aedificium Banca pentru Locuinte, and to the methodological changes of credit risk (...) Raiffeisen Bank 9-Month Net Profit Falls 25% YoY To RON536M.Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday said it ended the third quarter of 2019 with a net profit of RON536 million, down 25% from the year-earlier period, due to provisioning the participation in housing loan subsidiary Aedificium Banca pentru Locuinte, and to the methodological changes of credit risk (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]