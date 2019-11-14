 
November 14, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/BEC final results: Iohannis - 37.82pct, Dancila - 22.26pct, Barna - 15.02pct.
President Klaus Iohannis has won the first round of the presidential election by 37.82pct, seconded by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate Viorica Dancila, by 22.26pct and the candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance Dan Barna, by 15.02pct, after the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has gathered the results from all of the polling stations, on Thursday announced BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu. According to the BEC release, Klaus Iohannis clustered 3,485,292 votes (37.82pct), Viorica Dancila grabbed 2,051,725 (22.26pct), and Dan Barna took 1,384,450 (15.02pct). The rankings follow with: * Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 8.85pct (815,201 votes) * Theodor Paleologu (People’s Movement Party, PMP) - 5.72pct (527,098 votes) * Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, UDMR) - 3.87pct (357,014 votes) * Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels (Party of Humanist Power, PPU) - 2.65pct (244,275 votes) * Alexandru Cumpanasu (independent) - 1.53pct (141,316 votes) * Viorel Catarama (Liberal Right) - 0.53pct (48,622 votes) * Bogdan Stanoevici (independent) - 0.43pct (39,192 votes) * Catalin Ivan (Alternative for National Dignity) - 0.36pct (32,787 votes) * Ninel Peia (Romanian People Party) - 0.34pct (30,884 votes) * Sebastian Popescu (New Romania Party) - 0.33pct (30,850 votes) * John-Ion Banu (Romanian Nation Party) - 0.30pct (25,769 votes). The number of those who showed up to the polling stations is 9,359,673, representing 51.19pct of the total number of electors registered on the permanent electoral lists. The number of valid votes cast is 9,216,515, representing 98.47pct of the total number of the electors who turned up to the polling stations. The total number of null votes is 142,961, representing 1.53pct. The total number of electors who voted by correspondence is 25,319.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

