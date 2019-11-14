Romanian MP reportedly caused scandal as he refused to stop after crossing through red light / Police denies report



A Romanian deputy caused a scandal late on Wednesday when he was stopped by the police after crossing through a red light in Bucharest, news agency Mediafax reported. Early on Thursday, the police told news channel Digi 24 that the politician did not in fact cross through the red light, despite footage apparently showing so.