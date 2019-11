Endava Leases Over 2,100 Sqm Within Tallest Office Building In Romania



UK software and IT services provider Endava has leased over 2,100 square meters within the tallest office building in Romania, called UBC 0, which will be inaugurated at the end of 2020. The building is part of the Iulius Town mixed-use project developed by businessman Iulian Dascalu and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]