State-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) ended the first nine months of 2019 with a turnover of RON304.2 million, up 7.2% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON50.08 million, up 14.6% on the year, according to the company's financial report released (...)