Junior Achievement Romania starts NEETs in Entrepreneurship training sessions



The first youth not in employment, education or training (NEETs) have participated in training courses for labour market insertion, organized by Junior Achievement Romania in the NEETs in Entrepreneurship hub, a transnational project that facilitates the professional insertion of young people from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and Spain. According to a press release of the Junior Achievement (JA) Romania, 12 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 participated in the first training session within the entrepreneurial hub, and by 2021 a number of 400 young people will benefit from free personal development sessions and entrepreneurship and professional orientation courses. "At the beginning of this month, Junior Achievement (JA) Romania launched the entrepreneurial hub and started the first session of the training series for youth labour market insertion. Twelve young people from Bucharest and Ilfov participated, for one week, in personal development activities that increase their motivation and self-leardeship skills The activities within this session represent an adaptation of the Norwegian working method FROG, developed by the organization Lyk-z & dotre, in order to increase young people's awareness of one's aspirations, resources, competence and values and thus lay the foundations for the training of future professionals and entrepreneurs," the release informs. As a completion to this course, the project provides job shadow activities, training sessions, consultancy and financing opportunities for starting a business, addressed to young people up to 29 years old, who are neither enrolled in a form of education or training nor work. By 2021, through the project, 400 such young people and 1,000 high school pupils from vocational and technical education in Romania will be trained. The NEETs in Entrepreneurship project is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants Fund for Youth Employment and is implemented by Junior Achievement organizations in 6 countries. By the end of the project, 1,600 young NEETs from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and Spain will benefit from training activities to develop their employment skills and for opening their own business. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Tilica, editor: Mariana Nica ; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

