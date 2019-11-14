PM Dancila: I wish Mrs Valean success



Bucharest, Nov 14 /Agerpres/ - The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, wished a lot of success on Thursday to the new European Commissioner from Romania, Adina Valean, specifying that she will never criticize a Romanian who holds a leadership position outside the country. "I wish Mrs. Valean much success. I repeat, I will never go outside the borders to criticize a Romanian who holds a leading position. Even though here in Romania we have political disputes, we have electoral disputes, I think that outside Romania's borders we must have a common approach if we want to bring an image plus to our country. We will not do as Rares Bogdan or Iohannis, who went to Brussels and criticized the Government, criticized certain members of the Government. If I really wanted to do this, I could have done it, because a president who violated and violates the Romanian Constitution I do not think he is a desired president in the European Union, but I prefer to fight with this president in Romania, to call him to a debate, I hope he will not be scared and will prove dignity," said Dancila, in a press conference at the PSD headquarters. Adina Valean's candidacy for the position of European Commissioner for Transport was endorsed positively by the European Parliament's Transport and Tourism Committee. Following the recommendations of the European Parliament committees, the Conference of Presidents (consisting of the President of the European Parliament and the leaders of political groups) will decide on 21 November whether the European Parliament (EP) has obtained sufficient information to declare the hearing process closed. If this is confirmed, the EP plenary will vote on the election of the new European Commission as a whole on 27 November in Strasbourg. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

