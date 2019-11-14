PM Orban: Parliament, to suspend procedures for debating, adopting bills until Government issues point of view



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he has called on Parliament leadership to suspend the procedures for debating and adopting bills until the new Government issues its point of view on each piece of legislation. "I have asked the leadership of the two Chambers to suspend the procedures for debating and adopting laws until the Government issues a point of view. The Government has changed, it cannot take into account the point of view issued by the former Government to these pieces of legislation that are in progress. So I have asked these debate and adoption procedures be postponed until the Government will issue a point of view on each bill," Orban told a press conference at the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). He made these clarifications when asked in relation to three bills regarding the situation of the Ministry of National Defence and the Army.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)