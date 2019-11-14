#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: We are heading towards monopoly of power that Iohannis desires



The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, claimed on Thursday that the president, Klaus Iohannis, desires "a monopoly of power", is a "dictator" president, who wants to lead the Government and Parliament and who threatens his opponents with prosecutors, through intermediaries. "We all saw Rares Bogdan, President Iohannis’ loudspeaker, threatening me with prosecutors. I quote: "Dancila should get ready for a debate with prosecutors." What should I understand? That because I dared to call the President to a debate in front of Romanians I am threatened with prosecutors and cases? Because, as has happened to Victor Ponta, when he ran in 2014 against Klaus Iohannis, as it happened to Dan Barna, who had hoped to reach the second round, and he had a criminal case, the same thing should happen to Viorica Dancila? There are very many coincidences, there are many things that are unusual for a member state of the EU. We are heading towards a monopoly of power, which President Iohannis desires, the one who wants to lead Romania from his position as President, the one who leads the Government of Romania, the one who wants to lead the Parliament of Romania, the one who wants to have absolute power in Romania. Now, 30 years since the fall of communism, we see a dictator president, who wants to have power and use it against those who do not accept walking the road he is drawing up or do not accept to do as ordered," said Viorica Dancila in a press conference at the PSD headquarters. The chair of the PSD stated she does not have a problem in discussing with prosecutors because she has nothing to hide. "That is why, I request Mr. Iohannis come out publicly and give explanations to the entire country why Mr. Rares Bogdan, the message bearer of Mr. Iohannis, has information about what the prosecutors want to do. It’s inadmissible for a political party to come in front of people and say who the prosecutors will call for questioning, effectively not taking into account the independence of justice. All these things should worry us, all these things show the desperation, show that we have a dictator president who, if he does not manage to come to a debate and tell the people what he’s done in five years, what he wants to do in the coming period, then he sends his messengers to threaten the opponents with criminal cases and discussions with prosecutors," Dancila also claimed. According to the PSD leader, "for fairness, for responsibility, for the respect that he should have towards Romanians, candidate Iohannis should come in front of Romanians and give explanations why he came with these threats against his opponent in the presidential elections." "It’s unprecedented, it’s something nobody should accept. Today it’s Viorica Dancila, tomorrow maybe it’s another Romanian who does not agree to have his pension cut or his salary cut. What will Klaus Iohannis do? He will send another messenger to threaten him that he will be called by prosecutors?" Viorica Dancila added. In her opinion, "if the main objective of the President is to oust a government, then it means we are returning to communism."AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) #2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: We are heading towards monopoly of power that Iohannis desires.The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, claimed on Thursday that the president, Klaus Iohannis, desires "a monopoly of power", is a "dictator" president, who wants to lead the Government and Parliament and who threatens his opponents with prosecutors, through intermediaries. "We all saw Rares Bogdan, President Iohannis’ loudspeaker, threatening me with prosecutors. I quote: "Dancila should get ready for a debate with prosecutors." What should I understand? That because I dared to call the President to a debate in front of Romanians I am threatened with prosecutors and cases? Because, as has happened to Victor Ponta, when he ran in 2014 against Klaus Iohannis, as it happened to Dan Barna, who had hoped to reach the second round, and he had a criminal case, the same thing should happen to Viorica Dancila? There are very many coincidences, there are many things that are unusual for a member state of the EU. We are heading towards a monopoly of power, which President Iohannis desires, the one who wants to lead Romania from his position as President, the one who leads the Government of Romania, the one who wants to lead the Parliament of Romania, the one who wants to have absolute power in Romania. Now, 30 years since the fall of communism, we see a dictator president, who wants to have power and use it against those who do not accept walking the road he is drawing up or do not accept to do as ordered," said Viorica Dancila in a press conference at the PSD headquarters. The chair of the PSD stated she does not have a problem in discussing with prosecutors because she has nothing to hide. "That is why, I request Mr. Iohannis come out publicly and give explanations to the entire country why Mr. Rares Bogdan, the message bearer of Mr. Iohannis, has information about what the prosecutors want to do. It’s inadmissible for a political party to come in front of people and say who the prosecutors will call for questioning, effectively not taking into account the independence of justice. All these things should worry us, all these things show the desperation, show that we have a dictator president who, if he does not manage to come to a debate and tell the people what he’s done in five years, what he wants to do in the coming period, then he sends his messengers to threaten the opponents with criminal cases and discussions with prosecutors," Dancila also claimed. According to the PSD leader, "for fairness, for responsibility, for the respect that he should have towards Romanians, candidate Iohannis should come in front of Romanians and give explanations why he came with these threats against his opponent in the presidential elections." "It’s unprecedented, it’s something nobody should accept. Today it’s Viorica Dancila, tomorrow maybe it’s another Romanian who does not agree to have his pension cut or his salary cut. What will Klaus Iohannis do? He will send another messenger to threaten him that he will be called by prosecutors?" Viorica Dancila added. In her opinion, "if the main objective of the President is to oust a government, then it means we are returning to communism."AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila: I wish Mrs Valean success Bucharest, Nov 14 /Agerpres/ - The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, wished a lot of success on Thursday to the new European Commissioner from Romania, Adina Valean, specifying that she will never criticize a Romanian who holds a leadership position outside the (...)



PM Orban: Parliament, to suspend procedures for debating, adopting bills until Government issues point of view Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he has called on Parliament leadership to suspend the procedures for debating and adopting bills until the new Government issues its point of view on each piece of legislation. "I have asked the leadership of the two Chambers to suspend (...)



PSD's Teodorovici: I am Al Capone, just as Mr Citu is FBI head The Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s Executive President Eugen Teodorovici on Thursday expressed "deep disappointment and sorrow" over the fact that Minister of Finance Florin Citu "does not know how to read a budget". In his opinion, Florin Citu held "an attempt (...)



GfK: Romania Durable Goods Market Grows 2.6% YoY To EUR2.27B In Jan-Sept 2019 The Romanian durable goods market grew 2.6% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to EUR2.27 billion, a GfK TEMAX survey showed Thursday.



Endava Leases Over 2,100 Sqm Within Tallest Office Building In Romania UK software and IT services provider Endava has leased over 2,100 square meters within the tallest office building in Romania, called UBC 0, which will be inaugurated at the end of 2020. The building is part of the Iulius Town mixed-use project developed by businessman Iulian Dascalu and (...)



Eurostat: GDP Growth Of 3.2% In Romania; Of 1.3% In EU28 In 3Q/2019 Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annual 3.2% in the third quarter of 2019, lower than 4.3% in the second quarter of 2019, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday.



Romanian MP reportedly caused scandal as he refused to stop after crossing through red light / Police denies report A Romanian deputy caused a scandal late on Wednesday when he was stopped by the police after crossing through a red light in Bucharest, news agency Mediafax reported. Early on Thursday, the police told news channel Digi 24 that the politician did not in fact cross through the red light, despite (...)

