PSD’s Teodorovici: I am Al Capone, just as Mr Citu is FBI head



The Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s Executive President Eugen Teodorovici on Thursday expressed "deep disappointment and sorrow" over the fact that Minister of Finance Florin Citu "does not know how to read a budget". In his opinion, Florin Citu held "an attempt of press conference, instead of presenting a situation ten days after taking office". "I would have expected that what we are discussing today to be closely linked to a situation that Minister of Finance, Mr. Citu, will present after the first ten days in office. (...) Firstly, if we were to believe Mr. Citu’s allegations, I should introduce myself to you as Eugen Teodorovici, alias Al Capone. But I am Al Capone just as Mr. Citu is the head of the FBI. Joke aside, a serious discussion on Romania’s economic situation should take into account the data that the Ministry of Finance has to publicly present today. I express my deep disappointment and sorrow with the fact that Mr Citu does not know how to read a budget and especially how he understood today to present himself as the Minister of Finance. I wish that, until the first official discussions with our international partners, he will show wisdom and understanding, in the sense that he represents the interests of this country above all," Teodorovici told a press conference held at the PSD headquarters. In context, Eugen Teodorovici called on Florin Citu to say who are the international partners who were sorry for him, and what else he promised them, "to the friends who have to finance us" respectively. "Since 4 November, Mr. Citu has borrowed more than 2.5 billion lei. Today a new issue took place in this respect, we are going to get data from the Ministry of Finance. (...) He has already announced a negative rectification, not having the execution at 10 months. 