Metro Cash & Carry Wants LaDoiPasi Network to Increase to 1,400 Stores by End of 2020



The LaDoiPasi franchise, launched by Germany's Metro Cash & Carry, currently numbers more than 1,000 stores, following 300 store openings in 2019, the company officials said. The plan is to step up expansion in 2020, they added.