Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with sales revenue of RON242 million, comparable with the result reported in 2018, and a net profit of RON21.5 million, nearly 2% higher on the year, according to the (...) Antibiotice Iasi Posts RON242M Sales, RON21.5M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2019.Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with sales revenue of RON242 million, comparable with the result reported in 2018, and a net profit of RON21.5 million, nearly 2% higher on the year, according to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]