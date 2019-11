Footwear Retailer ECCO Shoes Revises 2019 Sales Estimate Downwards to EUR8.5M



Footwear retailer ECCO Shoes Romania has announced it expects to end the year with EUR8.5 million sales, 15% lower than estimated at the beginning of the year, EUR10 milion. The company officials did not explain why they revised the 2019 sales estimate (...) Footwear Retailer ECCO Shoes Revises 2019 Sales Estimate Downwards to EUR8.5M.Footwear retailer ECCO Shoes Romania has announced it expects to end the year with EUR8.5 million sales, 15% lower than estimated at the beginning of the year, EUR10 milion. The company officials did not explain why they revised the 2019 sales estimate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]