Romania spends 0.51% of GDP on R&D in 2018



In 2018, Romania spent 4.769 billion lei on research and development (R&D), the equivalent of 0.51% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). At the end of 2018, 44,733 employees worked in the area of R&D, of which 20,172 were women (45.1%), a level comparable to that recorded in the same period of the previous year. Of the more than 4.7 billion lei spent on R&D, about 4.3 billion lei were current expenses (90.8%) and 440.6 million lei capital expenditures (9.2%). In 2018, applied research expenses made up 64.7% of the total R&D expenses, up of 2.7 percentage points from 2017. Fundamental research had the same weight in the total R&D expenses as in the previous year, 19.3%, while experimental development expenses decreased by 2.7 percentage points, from 18.7% to 16%. By sources of funds, companies provided the largest funds for R&D in 2018, 55%, followed by public funds, with 33.3%. Most of the R&D public funds went to the public sector (75.8%), followed by higher education units (71.6%). Foreign R&D funds were mainly geared to the public sector (41.1%), the business community (39.2%) and the higher education sector (19.5%). In terms of educational attainment, 85.4% of the R&D staff at the end of 2018 had a higher education background (38,182 employees), and 14.6% had other level of attainment than higher studies (6,551). During the same period, 18,599 persons with doctoral or postdoctoral studies were involved in R&D, of which 9,122 were women. Almost three quarters of the R&D employees (71.4%) worked full time. In 2018, total R&D spending represented 0.51% of GDP, of which 0.30% for the private sector and 0.21% for the public sector, according to the INS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; NE - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania spends 0.51% of GDP on R&D in 2018.In 2018, Romania spent 4.769 billion lei on research and development (R&D), the equivalent of 0.51% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). At the end of 2018, 44,733 employees worked in the area of R&D, of which 20,172 were women (45.1%), a level comparable to that recorded in the same period of the previous year. Of the more than 4.7 billion lei spent on R&D, about 4.3 billion lei were current expenses (90.8%) and 440.6 million lei capital expenditures (9.2%). In 2018, applied research expenses made up 64.7% of the total R&D expenses, up of 2.7 percentage points from 2017. Fundamental research had the same weight in the total R&D expenses as in the previous year, 19.3%, while experimental development expenses decreased by 2.7 percentage points, from 18.7% to 16%. By sources of funds, companies provided the largest funds for R&D in 2018, 55%, followed by public funds, with 33.3%. Most of the R&D public funds went to the public sector (75.8%), followed by higher education units (71.6%). Foreign R&D funds were mainly geared to the public sector (41.1%), the business community (39.2%) and the higher education sector (19.5%). In terms of educational attainment, 85.4% of the R&D staff at the end of 2018 had a higher education background (38,182 employees), and 14.6% had other level of attainment than higher studies (6,551). During the same period, 18,599 persons with doctoral or postdoctoral studies were involved in R&D, of which 9,122 were women. Almost three quarters of the R&D employees (71.4%) worked full time. In 2018, total R&D spending represented 0.51% of GDP, of which 0.30% for the private sector and 0.21% for the public sector, according to the INS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; NE - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I am counting on votes of USR-PLUS, PMP but also UDMR voters The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, has stated on Friday that in the second round of the presidential elections he is counting on the votes of the PNL, Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (...)



Decathlon Opens Store In Targoviste; Reaches 27 Units In Romania Sporting goods retailer Decathlon on Friday said it has inaugurated its first store in Targoviste, reaching a total 27 units in Romania.



Romanian Auto Market Grows 9.3% YoY In January-October 2019 New vehicle sales in Romania grew 9.3% on the year in January-October 2019, to 167,401 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Friday.



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU In October 2019 Romania registered the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.2%, in October 2019, being followed by Hungary (3%) and Slovakia (2.9%), respectively, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)



Court voids IOR Park land retrocession act The Bucharest Court of Appeal has admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest Sector 3 IOR Park, Sector mayor Robert Negoita said on Friday in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. "It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I (...)



Purcari Wineries 9-Month Revenue Up 22% To RON138, Net Profit Up 15% To RON29M Winemaker Purcari Wineries on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON138.6 million, up 22% on the year, and a net profit of RON29.4 million, up 15% on the year, according to the company’s financial (...)



PM Orban: PSD has wasted public money, compelling us to carry out measure plan to reduce deficit Prime Minister Ludovic Orban maintained on Friday that "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has wasted public money" and has brought Romania "in a situation in which it is unavoidable to exceed the deficit target" that we have as an obligation in the EU Treaty - namely 3 (...)

