Electrica Net Profit Halves To RON161M In Jan-Sept 2019



Electrica Group on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with an operating income of RON4.7 billion, up 14.5% on the year, and a consolidated net profit of RON161 million, compared with RON315 million in January-September 2018, impacted by the loss reported in the first quarter of (...)