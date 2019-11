Cemacon Cluj Turnover Up 15% To RON100.5M, Net Profit Up 16% To RON26M In Jan-Sept



Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO), held by the Paval brothers, the owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, on Friday said it registered a turnover of RON100.5 million in January-September 2019, up 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON26.2 million, up 16% on the (...)