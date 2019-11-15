PM Orban: PSD has wasted public money, compelling us to carry out measure plan to reduce deficit



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban maintained on Friday that "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has wasted public money" and has brought Romania "in a situation in which it is unavoidable to exceed the deficit target" that we have as an obligation in the EU Treaty - namely 3 percent of GDP. "And they compel us to carry out a plan of measures that will minimize this deficit in the shortest possible time," Orban said at the end of the signing ceremony of the financing contract for the modernization project of the Brasov County Clinical Emergency Hospital. "The deficit is much larger than the projected deficit. The 9-month deficit on the budget execution published by the Ministry of Finance was 2.6 percent. Last year, the 9-month deficit was 1.6 percent and last year ended with a deficit of 3 percent, which was actually higher, because they applied the trick of placing some expenses from 2018 in 2019. As regards simple and concrete data regarding the plan of tax receipts, duties, the income plan they had in the State Budget Law, the revenues to the state budget are by 11 billion RON lower, the expenses are higher than expected. (...) In addition, there are many expenses that should have been made in accordance with the legal provisions and which were not carried out, burdening the private environment with the fictional maintenance of a deficit below 3 percent, when, in reality, since the 9th and 10th months, the real deficit is over 3 percent," premier Orban gave further details. According to the prime minister, at present, the outstanding VAT refunds, respectively those that have not been made on time, exceed 5 billion RON according to the forecast the Government has, "at the Ministry of Development, within the National Local Development Program - PNDL 2 - there are overdue payments also amounting to 5 billion RON, there are also delays in relation to the settling of the expenses for medical leave and other forms of payment that were supposed to be made by the National Healthcare Insurance House. Under these circumstance and especially taking into account that in the first 10 months of the year the former government has executed the budget, we consider that we have absolutely no responsibility for this deficit, this deficit was caused by a bad budget planning, by not dealing with the big outbreaks of tax evasion. (...) The former government tolerated tax evasion and it did not have the capacity to collect state revenues in accordance with the legal provisions," he added. Ludovic Orban also pointed out "some expenses were generated to feed the political clientele or on an electoral basis rather than representing a necessity for society". He also argued that another reason for the increase in spending is due to the fact that there are ministries, agencies, authorities, local authorities that have no money to finish the budget year, do not have money for operating expenses, absolutely necessary expenses. "And here we will have to rectify the budget and apply the financial resources to these loan officers who have no money. The National Healthcare Insurance House has consumed 98 percent of its budget and does not have the capacity to have resources until the end of the year if the budgetary rectification is not carried out by the end of November," the prime minister said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) PM Orban: PSD has wasted public money, compelling us to carry out measure plan to reduce deficit.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban maintained on Friday that "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has wasted public money" and has brought Romania "in a situation in which it is unavoidable to exceed the deficit target" that we have as an obligation in the EU Treaty - namely 3 percent of GDP. "And they compel us to carry out a plan of measures that will minimize this deficit in the shortest possible time," Orban said at the end of the signing ceremony of the financing contract for the modernization project of the Brasov County Clinical Emergency Hospital. "The deficit is much larger than the projected deficit. The 9-month deficit on the budget execution published by the Ministry of Finance was 2.6 percent. Last year, the 9-month deficit was 1.6 percent and last year ended with a deficit of 3 percent, which was actually higher, because they applied the trick of placing some expenses from 2018 in 2019. As regards simple and concrete data regarding the plan of tax receipts, duties, the income plan they had in the State Budget Law, the revenues to the state budget are by 11 billion RON lower, the expenses are higher than expected. (...) In addition, there are many expenses that should have been made in accordance with the legal provisions and which were not carried out, burdening the private environment with the fictional maintenance of a deficit below 3 percent, when, in reality, since the 9th and 10th months, the real deficit is over 3 percent," premier Orban gave further details. According to the prime minister, at present, the outstanding VAT refunds, respectively those that have not been made on time, exceed 5 billion RON according to the forecast the Government has, "at the Ministry of Development, within the National Local Development Program - PNDL 2 - there are overdue payments also amounting to 5 billion RON, there are also delays in relation to the settling of the expenses for medical leave and other forms of payment that were supposed to be made by the National Healthcare Insurance House. Under these circumstance and especially taking into account that in the first 10 months of the year the former government has executed the budget, we consider that we have absolutely no responsibility for this deficit, this deficit was caused by a bad budget planning, by not dealing with the big outbreaks of tax evasion. (...) The former government tolerated tax evasion and it did not have the capacity to collect state revenues in accordance with the legal provisions," he added. Ludovic Orban also pointed out "some expenses were generated to feed the political clientele or on an electoral basis rather than representing a necessity for society". He also argued that another reason for the increase in spending is due to the fact that there are ministries, agencies, authorities, local authorities that have no money to finish the budget year, do not have money for operating expenses, absolutely necessary expenses. "And here we will have to rectify the budget and apply the financial resources to these loan officers who have no money. The National Healthcare Insurance House has consumed 98 percent of its budget and does not have the capacity to have resources until the end of the year if the budgetary rectification is not carried out by the end of November," the prime minister said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I am counting on votes of USR-PLUS, PMP but also UDMR voters The National Liberal Party (PNL)'s candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, has stated on Friday that in the second round of the presidential elections he is counting on the votes of the PNL, Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (...)



Decathlon Opens Store In Targoviste; Reaches 27 Units In Romania Sporting goods retailer Decathlon on Friday said it has inaugurated its first store in Targoviste, reaching a total 27 units in Romania.



Romanian Auto Market Grows 9.3% YoY In January-October 2019 New vehicle sales in Romania grew 9.3% on the year in January-October 2019, to 167,401 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Friday.



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU In October 2019 Romania registered the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.2%, in October 2019, being followed by Hungary (3%) and Slovakia (2.9%), respectively, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)



Court voids IOR Park land retrocession act The Bucharest Court of Appeal has admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest Sector 3 IOR Park, Sector mayor Robert Negoita said on Friday in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. "It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I (...)



Purcari Wineries 9-Month Revenue Up 22% To RON138, Net Profit Up 15% To RON29M Winemaker Purcari Wineries on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON138.6 million, up 22% on the year, and a net profit of RON29.4 million, up 15% on the year, according to the company’s financial (...)



Cemacon Cluj Turnover Up 15% To RON100.5M, Net Profit Up 16% To RON26M In Jan-Sept Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO), held by the Paval brothers, the owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, on Friday said it registered a turnover of RON100.5 million in January-September 2019, up 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON26.2 million, up 16% on the (...)

