Decathlon Opens Store In Targoviste; Reaches 27 Units In Romania



Sporting goods retailer Decathlon on Friday said it has inaugurated its first store in Targoviste, reaching a total 27 units in Romania. Decathlon Opens Store In Targoviste; Reaches 27 Units In Romania.Sporting goods retailer Decathlon on Friday said it has inaugurated its first store in Targoviste, reaching a total 27 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]