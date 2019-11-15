#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I am counting on votes of USR-PLUS, PMP but also UDMR voters



The National Liberal Party (PNL)’s candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, has stated on Friday that in the second round of the presidential elections he is counting on the votes of the PNL, Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) and People’s Movement Party (PMP) voters, but desires to obtain votes also from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voters. "The heroes of the elections are not us, the politicians, it’s you, the voters. I am counting on PNL voters. (...) I am also counting on USR-PLUS voters. They are people who desire, as I do, as you do, a modern, European country. They desire for it to happen tomorrow, and it won’t happen tomorrow, but we are on the same side of the barricade. I am counting on the voters of the People’s Movement Party who had a candidate who spoke much of education, as have I. We desire the same things (...) - a modern, prosperous Romania. Let’s make it together. I don’t want to be exclusive. In reality, I desire to obtain votes from the other democratic formations in Romania. For example, from the UDMR", said Iohannis, at a meeting with sympathizers, organized in Baia Mare. He claimed that he does not believe that he can convince PSD voters to vote for him in the second round, but gave them assurances that pensions and wages will not be cut. "They too desire a modern, prosperous Romania, for wages and pensions to not be cut. I desire the same thing. I don’t believe I can convince them to vote for me, even though I’d like that, but at least I can guarantee them that I, together with the Liberal Government, will not cut wages, we will not cut pensions and we will make Romania modern and prosperous," Iohannis assured.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) #2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I am counting on votes of USR-PLUS, PMP but also UDMR voters.The National Liberal Party (PNL)’s candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, has stated on Friday that in the second round of the presidential elections he is counting on the votes of the PNL, Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) and People’s Movement Party (PMP) voters, but desires to obtain votes also from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voters. "The heroes of the elections are not us, the politicians, it’s you, the voters. I am counting on PNL voters. (...) I am also counting on USR-PLUS voters. They are people who desire, as I do, as you do, a modern, European country. They desire for it to happen tomorrow, and it won’t happen tomorrow, but we are on the same side of the barricade. I am counting on the voters of the People’s Movement Party who had a candidate who spoke much of education, as have I. We desire the same things (...) - a modern, prosperous Romania. Let’s make it together. I don’t want to be exclusive. In reality, I desire to obtain votes from the other democratic formations in Romania. For example, from the UDMR", said Iohannis, at a meeting with sympathizers, organized in Baia Mare. He claimed that he does not believe that he can convince PSD voters to vote for him in the second round, but gave them assurances that pensions and wages will not be cut. "They too desire a modern, prosperous Romania, for wages and pensions to not be cut. I desire the same thing. I don’t believe I can convince them to vote for me, even though I’d like that, but at least I can guarantee them that I, together with the Liberal Government, will not cut wages, we will not cut pensions and we will make Romania modern and prosperous," Iohannis assured.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Decathlon Opens Store In Targoviste; Reaches 27 Units In Romania Sporting goods retailer Decathlon on Friday said it has inaugurated its first store in Targoviste, reaching a total 27 units in Romania.



Romanian Auto Market Grows 9.3% YoY In January-October 2019 New vehicle sales in Romania grew 9.3% on the year in January-October 2019, to 167,401 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Friday.



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU In October 2019 Romania registered the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.2%, in October 2019, being followed by Hungary (3%) and Slovakia (2.9%), respectively, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)



Court voids IOR Park land retrocession act The Bucharest Court of Appeal has admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest Sector 3 IOR Park, Sector mayor Robert Negoita said on Friday in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. "It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I (...)



Purcari Wineries 9-Month Revenue Up 22% To RON138, Net Profit Up 15% To RON29M Winemaker Purcari Wineries on Friday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON138.6 million, up 22% on the year, and a net profit of RON29.4 million, up 15% on the year, according to the company’s financial (...)



PM Orban: PSD has wasted public money, compelling us to carry out measure plan to reduce deficit Prime Minister Ludovic Orban maintained on Friday that "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has wasted public money" and has brought Romania "in a situation in which it is unavoidable to exceed the deficit target" that we have as an obligation in the EU Treaty - namely 3 (...)



Cemacon Cluj Turnover Up 15% To RON100.5M, Net Profit Up 16% To RON26M In Jan-Sept Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO), held by the Paval brothers, the owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, on Friday said it registered a turnover of RON100.5 million in January-September 2019, up 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON26.2 million, up 16% on the (...)

