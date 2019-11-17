#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoff



President Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, namely on November 24 in the presidential election's runoff vote Viorica Dancila, on Sunday asserted in eastern Buzau, the Social-Democrats' candidate. "I think that Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, beyond holidays, beyond travels, beyond defiance, beyond arrogance, he can do one good thing for Romania: next Sunday vote Viorica Dancila," the PSD Chair said at an electoral meeting. She once again stressed that she is not afraid of the "threatening with the prosecutors" because she has nothing to hide and told her party members and supporters of Buzau that on 24 November, the PSD will prevail. "Do trust the candidate, do trust the team, do trust the Romanians the way I do. On 24 November the three-colour flag will win, on 24 November the Romanians wish to regain their country back will prevail," Viorica Dancila said. She also told president Iohannis that "instead of being tall as a fir tree and lazy, the better is a tiny stump capsizing the large cart". :Even if candidate Iohannis looks at me in contempt, sometimes even insults me, I want to tell him this: better a tiny stump capsizing a large cart than tall like a fir tree and lazy," Viorica Dancila added.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Grows 38% in Jan-Sept, to RON7.6M Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu-Jiu (ARTE.RO) said Monday its net profit grew 38% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to RON7.6 million, while its turnover grew 6.8%, to RON122.8 million.



Business Services Industry Generates EUR4.5B Revenues in 2018 The business services industry generated revenues of over EUR4.5 billion in 2018, more than 2% of Romania's gross domestic product, according to estimates of the Romania Business Service Leaders Association (ABSL).



Patria Bank Posts RON5.8M Profit in Jan-Sept Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), owned by Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), posted a net profit of RON5.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with a loss of RON19.8 million in the same period in 2018.



Illegal transport of pangolin scales worth EUR1.5 million discovered Custom authorities in Kinshasa, Congo were notified this weekend about a case of pangolin scales trafficking, RFI has reported, quoted by Romanian news agency Agerpres. The scales were worth about EUR 1.5 million and were due to reach Romania via (...)



Bear injured by car in Romania suffers for 18h before authorities intervene / Why it happens A bear agonized for 18 hours this weekend, after it was hit by a car in Harghita county, Central Romania until authorities decided to intervene and put an end to its suffering. The case, which shocked the public, rose questions about the lack of action from people in charge and their not giving (...)



#PresidentialElections2019/ Viorica Dancila about Klaus Iohannis: Extremist speech, hate speech The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, maintains that Klaus Iohannis has an extremist speech, "based on hatred". "Klaus Iohannis' approach is the approach of a man who wants divide in society. Extremist speech, speech (...)



Octavian Radu and Vicentiu Zorzolan Sell Majority Stake in NextDocs for EUR3.5M Greek-held Informlykos, with a history of more than 100 years and about 20 years of presence in Romania, has acquired 65% in document archival and disposal company NextDocs.

