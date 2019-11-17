Ambassadors attend ceremony of commemoration of Bulgarian, French, German fallen troops, civlians in WWI



The troops who have fallen in the World War I, alongside the civilian victims of war and violence were commemorated on Sunday in Bucharest by the ambassadors of Bulgaria, Todor Churov, Germany, Cord Meier-Klodt and France, Michele Ramis. On this occasion, recalling the kick off moment of the WWI, but also the ’90s conflicts in former Yugoslavia, ambassador Churov said his country supports the necessity to integrate the Western Balkans’ countries within the European Union, for the stability and development of the European continent. In his turn, ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt spoke about the "joint responsibility to do whatever it takes to prevent such events repeat in Europe". He reminded that this year it is 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, hence our country, Romania, has firstly joined the NATO, then the EU, within which it became a close partner and held in 2019 for the first time the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Ambassador Meier-Klodt also stressed on the nowadays common Europe which is full of populist, nationalist and anti-European currents, with a "me first" approach instead of "us together", thus suggesting easy answers to complex questions related to our globalised world where the durable solutions can only be found through a multilateral approach. The French ambassador Michele Ramis brought to mind the honour, courage and bravery of the troops, saying that France hails all of the allied nations who participated in the same fight, adding that yesterday’s enemies are today’s allies and the French, Romanians, Bulgarians and Germans are involved together in the same operations. The commemoration ceremonies took place at the Bulgarian and German Squares of the Pro Patria Cemetery and then at the French Square of the Bellu Military Cemetery, both in Bucharest.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Ambassadors attend ceremony of commemoration of Bulgarian, French, German fallen troops, civlians in WWI.The troops who have fallen in the World War I, alongside the civilian victims of war and violence were commemorated on Sunday in Bucharest by the ambassadors of Bulgaria, Todor Churov, Germany, Cord Meier-Klodt and France, Michele Ramis. On this occasion, recalling the kick off moment of the WWI, but also the ’90s conflicts in former Yugoslavia, ambassador Churov said his country supports the necessity to integrate the Western Balkans’ countries within the European Union, for the stability and development of the European continent. In his turn, ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt spoke about the "joint responsibility to do whatever it takes to prevent such events repeat in Europe". He reminded that this year it is 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, hence our country, Romania, has firstly joined the NATO, then the EU, within which it became a close partner and held in 2019 for the first time the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Ambassador Meier-Klodt also stressed on the nowadays common Europe which is full of populist, nationalist and anti-European currents, with a "me first" approach instead of "us together", thus suggesting easy answers to complex questions related to our globalised world where the durable solutions can only be found through a multilateral approach. The French ambassador Michele Ramis brought to mind the honour, courage and bravery of the troops, saying that France hails all of the allied nations who participated in the same fight, adding that yesterday’s enemies are today’s allies and the French, Romanians, Bulgarians and Germans are involved together in the same operations. The commemoration ceremonies took place at the Bulgarian and German Squares of the Pro Patria Cemetery and then at the French Square of the Bellu Military Cemetery, both in Bucharest.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Grows 38% in Jan-Sept, to RON7.6M Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu-Jiu (ARTE.RO) said Monday its net profit grew 38% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to RON7.6 million, while its turnover grew 6.8%, to RON122.8 million.



Business Services Industry Generates EUR4.5B Revenues in 2018 The business services industry generated revenues of over EUR4.5 billion in 2018, more than 2% of Romania's gross domestic product, according to estimates of the Romania Business Service Leaders Association (ABSL).



Patria Bank Posts RON5.8M Profit in Jan-Sept Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), owned by Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), posted a net profit of RON5.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with a loss of RON19.8 million in the same period in 2018.



Illegal transport of pangolin scales worth EUR1.5 million discovered Custom authorities in Kinshasa, Congo were notified this weekend about a case of pangolin scales trafficking, RFI has reported, quoted by Romanian news agency Agerpres. The scales were worth about EUR 1.5 million and were due to reach Romania via (...)



Bear injured by car in Romania suffers for 18h before authorities intervene / Why it happens A bear agonized for 18 hours this weekend, after it was hit by a car in Harghita county, Central Romania until authorities decided to intervene and put an end to its suffering. The case, which shocked the public, rose questions about the lack of action from people in charge and their not giving (...)



#PresidentialElections2019/ Viorica Dancila about Klaus Iohannis: Extremist speech, hate speech The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, maintains that Klaus Iohannis has an extremist speech, "based on hatred". "Klaus Iohannis' approach is the approach of a man who wants divide in society. Extremist speech, speech (...)



Octavian Radu and Vicentiu Zorzolan Sell Majority Stake in NextDocs for EUR3.5M Greek-held Informlykos, with a history of more than 100 years and about 20 years of presence in Romania, has acquired 65% in document archival and disposal company NextDocs.

