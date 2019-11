Non-Residents’ Deposits Down to Half of 2018 Level Nine Months into 2019



Non-residents’ long-term deposits shrank by about EUR800 million to EUR630 million in the first nine months of 2019, 56% lower than in December 2018. Non-residents deposits in September were a quarter of the September 2018 level. In January-September, non-residents only put money into the (...) Non-Residents’ Deposits Down to Half of 2018 Level Nine Months into 2019.Non-residents’ long-term deposits shrank by about EUR800 million to EUR630 million in the first nine months of 2019, 56% lower than in December 2018. Non-residents deposits in September were a quarter of the September 2018 level. In January-September, non-residents only put money into the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]